J. Hugh Williams, age 86, of Rome passed away Saturday August 24, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Rev. Ricky Studdard officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 Honor guard will conduct graveside rites.The family will receive friends from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. on Tuesday August 27, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave Rome GA. 30165. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes, and view DVD on the life of Mr. Williams. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.