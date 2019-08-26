J. Hugh Williams, age 86, of Rome passed away Saturday August 24, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Williams was born July 22, 1933 in Cave Spring GA. to the late H.C. Williams and Nobie Ovelle Bedwell Williams. He was a member of West Rome Baptist Church. Mr. Williams retired from U.S. Army in 1970, was former Green Beret/ special forces, from 1960-1970, serving 15 months in Korea and 3 tours in Vietnam. He also retired from Pet Bakery and was a Mason. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Alice Toles Williams; two sons Phillip Hugh Williams and Steve Mark Williams; and several siblings. Survivors include grandson: David Williams, of Rome. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 Honor guard will conduct graveside rites. The family will receive friends from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. on Tuesday August 27, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave Rome GA. 30165. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes, and view DVD on the life of Mr. Williams. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.