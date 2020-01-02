Evelyn Williams, who passed away January 1, 2020 at age 93, was born July 21, 1926 in Wheeler County, GA. She was a resident of Rome, GA from 1954 until moving to Saint Simon's Island, GA with her late husband, Richard, in 2000. She worked as a librarian and church secretary. Evelyn was a resident of Magnolia Manor Independent Living from 2010-2019, was a member of Golden Isles Presbyterian Church of Saint Simon's Island, and in her free time enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, sewing, volunteering, canning, gardening, and traveling. While in Rome, Georgia, she was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church, and she volunteered for "Carpenters for Christ" along with her husband, doing international church ministry in Africa, South America, Belgium, and Alaska. She also served in volunteer missions ministry in Ireland and Australia. She was involved in church ministry, teaching children's Sunday school, vacation bible school, and women's ministry and community evangelism. She was a mentor, hospice volunteer, and library volunteer. She is survived by her children, Dr. James M. Coleman of Denver, CO, Olivia Turnquist of Dahlonega, GA, and Darlene Craven of Saint Simon's Island, GA, two sisters, Laverne Skinner of Cochran, GA, and Mary Smith of Macon, GA, as well as 9 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4 at 2:00pm at Golden Isles Presbyterian Church on Saint Simon's Island, with Reverend Alex Brown officiating. Friends and family are invited to a reception following the service. Memorial donations can be made to Golden Isles Presbyterian Church, which will be designated by the family to a missions program.
