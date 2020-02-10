Erica Laine Williams, age 34, of Rome passed away Sunday February 9, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 8:00 P.M. Wednesday February 12, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel. The family will reverie friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. A complete obituary will follow in Wednesday edition of the Rome news. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
