Mr. William Thomas Harton, age 86 of Centre, passed away Saturday, November 10th at his residence.
A Celebration of Life services will be held 3:PM Tuesday, November 13th at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. George Cobb, Rev. Melvyn Salter, Russ Harton and Christa Davis officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3:PM Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Davis Harton; sons, Tim (Rita) Harton of Cedar Bluff, Russ (Julie) Harton of Huntsville, Al (Heather) Davis of Centre; daughter, Christa Davis of Centre; grandchildren, Hunter Harton, Whitney Davis, Anna Davis, Kristen Davis, Daniel Davis, Chad Browning, Jeff Browning and great grandchildren, Kade, Evan, Chase and Macy Browning.
He was preceded in death by wife, Mary Harton.
Mr. Harton was a lifelong resident of Cherokee County and a 1950 graduate of Cedar Bluff High School. He was a successful small business owner of Harton's Nursery and Grocery for 48 years. Mr. Harton was a proud Navy veteran of the Korean War serving on the U.S.S. Manchester. He served on the Board of Directors for the Cherokee County Health Authority for more than 20 years and was instrumental of securing the onsite child day care center that bears his name at Cherokee County Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was the son of the late Harold Walker and Lucille Laney Harton, was a master gardener and was a member of Centre First Baptist Church.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to the charity of your choice.