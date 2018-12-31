Mr. William S. "Bill" Everitte Jr., age 64, of Silver Creek, Ga., passed away Saturday, December 29, 2018, at his residence.
Bill was born at Camp Gordon, Ga., on April 12, 1954, a son of the late William S. Everitte Sr. and Nettie Myrle Shipes Everitte. Prior to retirement in 2004 he was associated with Georgia Power Company, where he was an Instrument Technician. Bill loved working with computers and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death on July 14, 2004, by his wife, Deborah Joan Giles Everitte, whom he married July 6, 1996.
Bill is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, William S Everitte III, and his wife, Jennifer, of Saraland, Ala., and Richard "Rick" Everitte and his wife, Tricia, of Rockmart, Ga.; two grandchildren, Xander and Elijah Everitte; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Bobbie Jean and Maxie Cooper, of Silver Creek, Debbie and Rick Mitchell, of Buchanan, Ga., Pam Gray, of Buchanan, and Glenda and Rick Goodman of Silva, N.C. Several nieces, nephews and other family and friends also survive.
Funeral services for Bill will be held on Wednesday afternoon, January 2, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with the Rev. Ricky Shedd officiating. Interment will follow in the East View Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Salmon Funeral Home Wednesday from 12:00 noon until the service hour.
