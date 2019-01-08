Mr. William Robert "Skeet" Rickman, age 79, of Rome, passed away Monday, January 7, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Rickman was born in Floyd County, Ga., on July 7, 1939, to the late Joseph William Rickman Jr. and the late Sarah Madelyn Roberts Rickman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, the former Sylvia Marie Harrelson, and by a brother, Charlie Rickman.
Mr. Rickman attended Armuchee High School and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a retired Correctional Officer with the Floyd County Prison and also worked security for the Rome Braves at State Mutual Stadium. He was a member of Oostanaula Lodge #113 F. & A.M. and was a member of Floyd Springs United Methodist Church. In addition to his love of the Braves, Mr. Rickman was a faithful fan to his beloved Georgia Bulldogs.
Mr. Rickman is survived by two stepsons, Gene Scoggins (Vickie), Rome, and Waymon Scoggins (Billie), Spartanburg, S.C.; four sisters, Jenneal Minshew (Johnny), Rome; Glenda Shuler (Eddie), Rome; Cindy Corbin, Rome; and Frankie Studdard (Glenn), Rome; two brothers, Tommy Rickman (Debbie), Rome, and Billy Rickman (Nelda), Rome; two daughters, Leshawn Rickman and Angela Rhinehart; nine grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A memorial service for Mr. Rickman will held on Thursday, January 10, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Patrick Hopper officiating. The American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard will present military rites and the Oostanaula Lodge #113 F. & A.M. will preside over Masonic rites. In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Rickman will be cremated following the service.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday from 2 until 3:45 p.m.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.