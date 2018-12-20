Mr. William "Reece" Barrett Sr., age 85, of Cedartown, went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, December 18, 2018. He was born on May 23, 1933, in Cedartown, the son of the late John William and Della Reece Barrett.
Mr. Barrett was a graduate of Cedartown High School. After school, Reece joined the Navy, spending the majority of four years in Korea. On Christmas Day in 1952, he married his high school sweetheart, Patti.
Mr. Barrett was a member of First Baptist Church of Cedartown. Reece was an independent businessman with an entrepreneurial spirit. He owned Reece Barrett Used Cars for 50 years and proved successful in all his business endeavors. Having a passion for life, Reece loved to laugh and he never met a stranger.
Mr. Barrett is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Patti Carolyn McCarson Barrett; daughter, Barbara Risa Ann Barrett Priestley; grandchildren, Chelsey Walker (Corey), Christian Barrett, Joshua Priestley (Sharon), and Jacob Priestley (Mary Catherine); and great grandchildren, Paisley, Pierce, and Barrett.
Mr. Barrett is preceded in death by his parents; sons, John David Barrett and William Reece "Bill" Barrett Jr.; brother, Curtis Lamar Barrett; and sister, Virginia Barrett Zuker.
The funeral arrangements for Mr. William "Reece" Barrett Sr. will be held on Saturday, December 22, 2018, at one o'clock in the afternoon in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with the Rev. Wayne Benefield officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery.
The family of Mr. Barrett will receive family and friends on Saturday, December 22, 2018, from eleven o'clock in the morning until the funeral hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.
The family is accepting flowers; however, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Cedartown, 101 North College Street, Cedartown, Ga., 30125, or Heyman Hospice Care at Floyd, 420 E. Second Avenue, Rome, Ga., 30161.
The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Joshua Priestley, Jacob Priestley, Christian Barrett, Cory Walker, Daniel Barrett, Johnny Worthy, Johnny Rampley, and Glen Ridley. Honorary pallbearer will be Mr. Doc Ayers.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mr. William "Reece" Barrett Sr.