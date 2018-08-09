William Ralph Everett

Mr. William Ralph “Bill” Everett, age 83, of Armuchee, Ga., passed away Monday, July 30, 2018, at his daughter’s residence in Ft. Walton Beach, Fla., where he had been residing for the past four years.
Mr. Everett was born in Rome, Ga. on February 11, 1935, son of the late Edmond and Nola Griffin Everett. He was also preceded in death by wife, Jonnie Chambers Everett; by two sisters, Barbara Taylor and Jacqueline Everett; and by a brother, Larry Everett. Mr. Everett retired from the United States Air Force with over 20 years of service. Following his retirement from the military, he was employed by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department here in Rome until his retirement. He was a member of Cherokee Lodge #66 F. & A.M., American Legion Post #5, and V.F.W. Post #4911. Mr. Everett was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his daughter, Tina Everett Stewart (Mike), Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Theresa Everett, Clarksville, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Tonya Morgan (Chad), Tampa, Fla., Terra Everett, Nashville, Tenn., Tiffany Everett (John Smithfield), Salt Lake City, Utah, Christopher Stewart (Erin), Armuchee, and Ryan Stewart, Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.; two great grandchildren, Colton and Finn Morgan; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 11, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. The Rev. David Thornton will officiate with Sheriff Tim Burkhalter delivering a eulogy. The American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard will present military honors with Cherokee Lodge #66 F. & A.M. presenting Masonic rites. Private interment will follow later in East View Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Saturday from 10 until 11 a.m.
There will be a called communication of the Cherokee Lodge #66 F. & A.M. on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. for the purpose of attending the funeral for Mr. Everett.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Youth Initiative, 2526 New Calhoun Highway, Rome, Ga. 30161, or to the Masonic Children’s Home, Cottage Campaign, 1417 Nottingham Drive, Macon, Ga. 31211.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements