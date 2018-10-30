Mr. William Michael "Mike" Higgins, age 62, of Rome, passed away on Monday, October 29, 2018, at a local hospital. Mike was born in Rome, Ga., on May 24, 1956, son of the late Grover Henry Higgins and the late Mary Burns Higgins. Mike worked for his father in his surveying business and also sold cars before he became disabled. He is survived by his sons, Dustin Higgins and William Higgins; his daughters, Kelli Higgins, Ali Avans, and Lauren Higgins; his grandchildren, Hannah Williamson, Payton Higgins, Carly Spurlock, Abby Spurlock, Karter Montgomery, Reese Higgins, and Landon Higgins; his brother, Grover Henry Higgins Jr.; his sister, Robin Higgins Teams; nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.