William Matthew Sousa, age 58, of Silver Creek, passed away Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at his residence.
William was born July 28, 1960 in San Antonio, Texas, a son of the late Joe Sousa and Ruth Rowland Frist. He was preceded in death by two brothers.
Survivors include his wife, Alysia Smith Sousa; stepdaughters, Amanda Lindsey and Brittany Nicholson; step-grandchildren, Basey Lindsey, Cathan Lindsey, and Heavenly Nicholson; brothers, Michael Sousa and John Sousa; sister, Carlene Cox; several nieces and nephews also survive.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, August 3, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.