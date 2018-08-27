William Horace McMichen was born in Bartow County, Ga., on December 23, 1929, and passed away peacefully on August 26, 2018 at his home in Cobb County, Ga.
Bill moved to Atlanta in ‘51 and Cobb County in ‘53. He was a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps and a locomotive railroad engineer (Seaboard/CSX) for 42 years. He was a member of the King’s Men Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church of Smyrna.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Lura Ann Popham McMichen, and his precious sons, Kenneth McMichen (Deborah & Danielle Megé) and Keith McMichen. He is preceded also by his parents, Horace Calvin McMichen and Mildred Chitwood McMichen; sisters, Frankie Annette McMichen, Dorothy McMichen Teems, and Jan McMichen Bode; and his only brother, Ray Dean McMichen.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen (Lon) Bryant, and his beloved sisters, Gay (Barry) Caswell and Barbara (Charles) Benson. He has five grandchildren, Patrick Cleburne McMichen, Lura Abbey (Cory) Brewer, India (Todd) Keefover, Anna Bryant, and Daniel Grayston Bryant. He lives on through his beautiful great grandchildren, Trinity Brewer, Molly Lura McMichen, Lura Keefover, and Neil Asher Brewer.
Services will be held with Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna, Ga., on Thursday, August 30, 2018, at 11 a.m. with reception and graveside service to follow. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 29, 2018, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.