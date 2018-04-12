Mr. William Gerald Cook, age 70, of Shannon, Ga., passed away early Wednesday morning, April 11, 2018.
William’s family will receive friends on Saturday evening, April 14, 2018, at Salmon Funeral Home from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday afternoon, April 15, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. at the Rush Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Shanklin-Attaway Post Five American Legion Honor Guard conducting full military rites.
A complete obituary will be announced later by Salmon Funeral Home, 2516 New Calhoun Highway, Rome, Ga.