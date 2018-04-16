Mr. William Gary Gray, age 52, of Calhoun, Georgia, passed away Saturday, April 14, 2018.
Mr. Gray was born on June 9, 1965 to Daniel Hill Gray and Wadene Gray Floyd. He was a member of Plainville Unity Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by a stepsister, Sandra Burt.
Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Danielle Gray; parents, Dan Gray and Wadene Floyd; a brother, Mike (Rachel) Grey; two sisters, Deanie (Steve) Coker, Danette (Tracy) Tatum; a stepbrother, Ronnie (Sarah) Floyd; a stepsister, Sherri Sessions, and a step brother-in-law, Mark Burt.
A memorial service will be held at3 p.m.onWednesday, April 18, 2018, at Plainville Unity Baptist Church with the Rev. Dutch Scott and Rev. Clark Bench officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the service hour onWednesday, April 18, 2018, at Plainville Unity Baptist Church, Plainville, Georgia.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of Mr. Gray's arrangements.