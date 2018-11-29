Mr. William Franklin "Billy" Robinson, age 89, of Rome, passed away Thursday, November 29, 2018, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the service hour on Saturday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
A complete obituary will follow in Saturday 's Rome News-Tribune.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.