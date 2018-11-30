Mr. William Franklin "Billy" Robinson, age 89, of Rome, passed away Thursday, November 29, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Robinson was born May 21, 1929, in Floyd County. He was a member of Shorter Avenue Bapitst Church, retired from General Electric, and a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during World War II.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Estelle Swann Robinson, and father, Will Roberson; son, William Lloyd Robinson; brother, Morrill Robinson.
Survivors include his wife, Pearl Silvers Robinson; sons, Michael Robinson, Larry Robinson, Tony (Ruthie) Robinson, Tim (Waynette) Robinson, all of Rome; nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Charles Drummond officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the service hour on Saturday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Pallbearers include Gary Robinson, Caine Robinson, Noah Robinson, Chris Robinson, Greg Robinson, Jeff Simpson, Laura Robinson, and Bart Robinson.
