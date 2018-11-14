Mr. William Eugene "Bill" Findley, age 84, of Silver Creek, passed away Tuesday evening, November 13, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Findley was born in Floyd County, Ga., on August 6, 1934, son of the late William Nathaniel Findley and the late Maude Quinn Findley. He was also preceded in death by all of his siblings. After having been employed with Lockheed in Marietta for over 10 years, Mr. Findley retired from Bekaert Steel Wire Corporation in Rome. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was a member of Silver Creek United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, the former Mary Maxine Clark, to whom he was married on November 8, 1958; four children, Jeff Findley, Silver Creek, Nathaniel Findley (Marjorie), Lindale, Pam Henderson, Dalton, and Bill Findley (Sarah), Chatsworth; eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 16, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Midway Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 12 noon until 1:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Silver Creek United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 98, Silver Creek, Ga., 30173.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.