William Enloe Willingham, 72, passed away on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg.
Born July 25, 1945 in Rome, Georgia, he was the son of the late Tom Willingham and Clara Enloe Willingham.
William was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving as a supply officer, a teacher of Transcendental Meditation at Centre College, Danville, Ky., and president of the student body, Phi Delta Theta.
He is survived by one sister, Starr W. Byrne, of Peachtree, Georgia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Wright Willingham.
Services and interment are private.
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.