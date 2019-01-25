Mr. William Edward "Eddie" Scott Sr., age 68, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, January 24, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Scott was born in Walker County, Ga., on January 25, 1950, son of the late Willie Elston Scott and the late Velma Fain Gresham Scott. He was a graduate of Berry Academy in the class of 1968, and was a member of various local car clubs and was a painting contractor. He attended Oak Hill Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Sue Atkinson Scott; two sons, Wes Scott Jr. (Tanya), Dalton, and Lee Scott (Vanessa), Cape Coral, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Wes Scott III, Beth Scott, Summer Scott, Sara Scott, Isabella Scott, Matthew Scott, and Nathan Scott; four great grandchildren, Parker Scott, Kennedy Scott, Anderson Scott, and Aiden Rice; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. Elder Michael Farris and Elder Steve Murdock will officiate. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Sunday from 12 noon until time for the service. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.
Pallbearers serving are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and include Wes Scott III, Rob Byars, George Mostiller, Shaine Atkinson, Jameson Atkinson, and Benji Ross.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.