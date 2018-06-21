William Earnest “Bill” Johns, age 92, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2018 at his residence. Mr. Johns was born in Fairfield, Alabama on April 1, 1926, son of the late Percy Johns and Marguerite Fowler Johns. He grew up in Birmingham and immediately after high school graduation enlisted in the Navy; following his discharge in 1946, he enrolled at the University of Alabama. He became president of the SGA during the 1948-49 year and graduated with a BS in Commerce and Business Administration. He was recruited by Kimberly Clark Corporation and worked in Labor Relations and Human Resources. He came to Rome with Georgia Kraft Co. in 1968 in the Woodlands Division.
He felt blessed with a desire to teach so he studied and taught an adult Bible class for more than 45 years. He was also an active member and twice Moderator of the EPC Southeast Presbytery, the 14th Moderator of the EPC Presbyterian General Assembly and Chairman of the Ministerial Committee for more than 20 years.
Mr. Johns was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Delmar Johns; his sister, Marguerite Jones; and his brother-in-law, Col. Joe K. Griffin. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Lou Griffin Johns; daughter, Judy Johns Powell; son, Alan Johns (Beth); grandchildren, Zeke Johns, Christopher Powell, William Powell (Brittany), Hannah Johns Hughes (Justin), Haley Johns, Connor Hughes, Lilli Hughes and great grandson, Lincoln Hughes.
A memorial service will be held in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, June 23 at 1:00 with the Rev. Jeff Chadwick officiating. Visitation will follow in the Fellowship Hall located in the Christian Life Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to First Presbyterian Church Missions 101 East 3rd. Ave., Rome, Ga. 30161 or Heyman Hospice Comfort Care, 240 E. Second Ave., Rome, Ga. 30161.