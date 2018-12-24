Mr. William David Chapman, age 78, of Silver Creek, went home to be with the Lord on Monday morning, December 24, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Chapman was born in Rome, GA on September 19, 1940, son of the late Clarence and Onie Mae Chapman. He was also preceded in death by 3 sisters, Betty Heath, Lois Carter, and Diane Chapman, and by a brother, Donald Chapman.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed with the City of Rome for several years. Mr. Chapman was a member of Doyle Road Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Ann Boatner Godfrey Chapman, to whom he was married on September 19, 1979; 3 daughters, Sarah Godfrey Easton, Taylorsville, Kathy Chapman Denton, Florida, and Sharon Godfrey "Boo" Smith (Jimmy), Aragon; 2 sons, Jeffrey David Chapman and William Keith Godfrey (Amy), both of Silver Creek; 2 sisters, Shirley Gentry and Mardine Baker, both of Rome; a brother, Terry Chapman, Rome; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 27, 2018, at 3 p.m. at Doyle Road Baptist Church with the Rev. Earl Vaughn officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Doyle Road Baptist Church on Thursday from 1pm until the service hour. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.
Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Doyle Road Baptist Church on Thursday at 2:30pm and include: Scott Young, Trent Young, Jimmy Smith, Joseph Easton, Bradley Denton, and Bucky Smith.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.