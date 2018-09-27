Mr. William "Bill" D. Leach, age 81, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at Emanuel Medical Center.
Mr. Leach was born in Johnson City, Tenn., on July 19, 1937, son of the late Lawrence Leach and the late Goldie Combs Leach. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Willis Leach; his son, Mike Leach; his sister, Janice Lunceford; and his brother, Tommy Leach.
Bill worked as a manager for National Linens in Johnson City. He owned and operated Bill's Sportsman's Den and Taxidermy in Rome and was a taxidermist for over 50 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, but turkey hunting was his passion.
Survivors include his daughters, Linda Leach, Deborah Nugent (Michael), and Sharon Leach; his grandchildren, Ashley Holder (Justin), Amber Tucker (Nathan), Donnie Yontz, Shelly Yontz, and Travis Leach; six great grandchildren; his brother, Terry Leach; his sisters, Patsy Canter (Harvey) and Brenda Canter (Larry); his sister-in-law, Barbara Leach; a host of nieces and nephews; and his special friends, Joe, Burman, Bobby, Bubba, Bill, Kenneth, Jeff, and Jack.
Graveside services will be held at Monte Vista Cemetery in Johnson City, Tenn., on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Sunday, September 30, 2018, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the local funeral arrangements.