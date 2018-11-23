Mr. William Cato Mull, age 96, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at a Marietta healthcare facility.
Mr. Mull was born in Floyd County, Georgia, on October 10, 1922, son of the late Ernest C. Mull and the late Lucille Dougherty Mull. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Logan Mull; by six brothers, J.C., Gilbert, Elbert, Hoyt, Jim, and Robert Mull; and by two sisters, Marie Greer and Frances Shiflett. Mr. Mull was a veteran of World War II, serving in the 647th Bomb Squad of the 410th Bomb Group as a medic. He worked for a number of years for West Point Pepperell Manufacturing Company in Lindale. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lindale.
Survivors include a daughter, Mary Ellen Watkins (James), Statham, Ga.; two grandsons, Brad Watkins (Erin), Hiram and Matt Watkins, Atlanta; a great granddaughter, Amelia Watkins, Hiram; a brother, Marion Mull, Rome; an aunt, Virginia Connell, Rome; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 25, 2018, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jim Cook officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the service time.
