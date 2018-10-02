Mr. Willard Larry Stowe, age 71, of Rome, passed away Tuesday morning, October 2, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Stowe was born in Rome, Georgia, on June 1, 1947, son of the late Willard Robert Stowe and the late Ruby Faye Floyd Stowe. He was also preceded in death by his twin brother, Robert Garry Stowe, on September 25, 2018. Mr. Stowe was a graduate of Model High School, where he excelled in football. He attended Coosa Valley Tech and then received his Associate Degree in Business from Southern College in Orlando, Florida. Mr. Stowe served in the United States Air Force from 1969 until 1971, during the Vietnam era.
Prior to his retirement in 2002, Mr. Stowe was employed with Lockeed Martin in Marietta in Research and Design. While at Lockheed, he worked on the F-22 Raptor project. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gun collector and was a long-time member of the Floyd County Wildlife Club. A history enthusiast, he was captivated by World War II history. Mr. Stowe was a member of New Armuchee Baptist Church and was a referee and coach for Upward Basketball.
Survivors include his wife, the former Susan Lee Potter, to whom he was married on November 28, 1975; his sister-in-law, Jean Dempsey Stowe, Rome; a niece, Aimee Elizabeth Stowe (Cyle), Danielsville, Ga.; a nephew, Richard Todd Stowe (Patsy), Beaufort, S.C.; two great nieces, Christine and Jessie Ann Stowe, Beaufort, S.C.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, October 5, 2018, at 4 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. Dr. David Howard and Dr. Kenneth Griffith will officiate.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Friday from 2:30 p.m. until the service hour.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to New Armuchee Baptist Church, P.O. Box 37, Armuchee, Georgia, 30105.