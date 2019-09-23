Barbara June Wilhoit took the hand of Jesus and was welcomed into heaven on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. June was born June 15,1932 to William Jennings Smith and Emma Couch Smith in Jonesborough TN. A lifelong Methodist, June was a member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, Rome, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack R. Wilhoit, her parents, Jennings and Emma Smith, two sisters, Betty Nave (Ferrell) and Jean May (Charles) and a granddaughter, Andrea Wilhoit. She is survived by her children Ann Bratcher (Don) of Rome, GA, Danny Wilhoit (Donna) of Rome, GA and Nancy Anderson (John) of Cartersville, GA. She adored her grandchildren; Ashley Deal of Dallas, GA and Brandon Wilhoit of Rome, GA who were the love of her life. Additionally, she is survived by a special niece, Robin Mutz (Mark) of Beaufort, SC and her children, Andrew Mutz (Elizabeth) of Jacksonville, FL and Adam Mutz of Charleston, SC. The family will receive friends at Good Shepherd Funeral Home 2750 Shorter Ave. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday Sept. 25, 2019, with graveside service at Oaknoll Cemetery officiated by Mark Mutz, her nephew, beginning at 1:30 p.m. The family welcomes flowers which she loved or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family would like to offer a special thanks to Redmond CCU and Oncology Unit and to Homestead Hospice. Please visit our website www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.