Mrs. Ruby Jewell "Juby" Whittenburg died February 13, 2020 at her residence in Rome, Ga. She was born in Floyd County on October 10, 1922, the first of four daughters to the late Henry Grady Baugh and Mary Sartin Baugh. She resided in Rome most of her life and married Doyle Whittenburg on April 8, 1944 who preceded in death on March 16, 2006. In addition to her parents and husband of 61 years, she was preceded in death by a great grandson, Lawson Fincher on February 17, 2001; Sisters, Elizabeth Roberson on October 23, 2009, Kathryn Graves on July 3, 2014, and Frances Hart on May 1, 2015. Juby graduated from Rome High School where she was senior class poet. She died as she lived with dignity and grace. She had an agile mind and creative spirit with a sense of humor as evidenced in the poems she wrote. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church for many years. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Citizens Federal Savings and Loan for thirty three years where she served as Senior Vice President and Corporate Secretary, managing the loan origination and loan servicing departments. During her banking career, she was active in community affairs. She was an Associate member of the Board of Realtors, member of the Institute of Financial Education, and member of the Rome Chamber of Commerce. She had served on the board of trustees of United Way and Goodwill Industries. On June 23, 1988, she received the first ever award of recognition for Personal and Business Achievement by the Women in Management Committee of Greater Rome Chamber of Commerce. Juby had been a member of Quota International for forty two years and a fifty three year member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood (Chapters J and AO), a philanthropic educational organization. She was also a member of Xavier Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution. She is survived by son, Ken Whittenburg; Two daughters, Leigh Callan and Jan Greene all of Rome; Grandchildren, Whitney Callan (Steve) of Atlanta, Avery Hammonds (Chris) of Buford, Clay Fincher (Summer), and Nathan Fincher of Rome; 7 Great Grandchildren; Brother in Law, Jim Graves of Macon. The family especially wishes to thank friend and caregiver, Carman Crawford, for her tender loving care of "Miss Juby" during the past few years. Funeral services will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Rome on February 16, 2020 at 3 PM with the Jonathan Schwartz officiating. The family will receive friends at 1:30 in the sanctuary just prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church 101 East 3rd Avenue Rome, GA 30161 or your favorite charity. Daniels Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
