Mr. Thomas Michael "Mike" Whiteside, age 70, of Rome, GA, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Whiteside was born in Rome, GA on August 4, 1949, son of the late John Greyson Whiteside, Jr. and the late Minnie Lee Martin Gaffney. He was former owner and operator of B. & M. Construction Co. and the Cotton Block Saloon, here in Rome. Mr. Whiteside was of the Christian faith. Survivors include his 3 daughters, Vanessa Whiteside, Hiram, GA, Wendy Whiteside, West Palm Beach, FL, and Kristi Price, Loxahatchee, FL; his former wife, Barbara Whiteside, Athens, TN; a sister, Veda Standridge, Billings, MT; a brother, Greyson Whiteside (Dale), Rome, GA; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews as well as his faithful canine companion and best friend, Ryder. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 12 noon in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 11am until the service hour. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
Whiteside, Thomas
