Mr. William Lawrence "W. L." White, age 84, of Lindale, GA, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, in a local hospital. Mr. White was a native of Lindale, GA, born on July 27, 1935, son of the late Raymond Benjamin "R. B." White and the late Annie "Louise" Palmer White. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Marvell White Burk. Mr. White lived in the Rome and Floyd County area for most of his life. He was a U. S. Army veteran, serving his country in the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Colonial Stores/Big Star for 50 years and Piggly Wiggly for 12 years. He was a member of the Fairview Baptist Church where he had served on the Board of Deacons. He and his wife, Fay, enjoyed traveling to the National Parks all around the country and visiting his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. And he especially loved their visits home. He was surrounded by and enjoyed one final joyful visit with his family and "precious babies" just before he passed away. Survivors include his wife, the former Glenda Fay Goodwin White, to whom he was married on February 16, 1962; 2 daughters, Tanya White Gomez (Pedro), New York, NY, and Kelly Pogue (Drew), Pensacola Beach, FL; a brother, Von White (Joan), Silver Creek; 4 grandsons, Mark Fisher (Kenda) and Ted Fisher (Lauren), Carter Pogue, Colton Pogue; great-grandchildren, Payton Fisher, Sadie Faye Fisher, Ethan Fisher, and Nash Fisher; nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at 3 PM until service time at 4 PM, Saturday, Oct 19th at Henderson and Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Rev. Ronnie Sweatt and John White will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Rome Memorial Park South, 2446 Cedartown Highway. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
