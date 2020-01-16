Mr. Henry James White Jr. age 66 passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, at his family residence. Services will be Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 12:00 noon Greater Bethlehem Temple, 401 Nixon Ave S.W. Rome, Georgia 30161. He will lie in-state from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Bishop Bobby Braziel will be presiding. Internment will follow in the East View Cemetery, 725 Kingston Ave N.E. Rome, Georgia 30161. Wright Memorial Mortuary Inc. has charge of arrangements.
