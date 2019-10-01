Nikki Nichols West, 72, of Rome, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Sept. 24, 2019 in Lexington, SC surrounded by family and friends. Nikki was born in Rome, Georgia, to Mildred and Rufus Nichols on Dec. 30, 1946. She grew up in Rome and lived there until her move to Lexington, SC in 1987. She was a joy to everyone she encountered, bringing a light and energy to any gathering. Nikki is preceded in death by her mother, father, and her brother, Kenneth Nichols. Nikki is survived by her daughters, Blake Emery (Brandon) and Brooke Summerlin (Jesse) of Lexington, SC; three grandchildren, Reece, Addison and Phoebe Emery; brothers, Ronnie Nichols (Charlotte) and Gary Nichols (Dianne) of Rome, Georgia; sister, Pam Robinson along with nieces, nephews, and cousins that she dearly loved. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Spring Creek Cemetery in Rome, Georgia. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Online register at barr-price.com