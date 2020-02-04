Glenda Faye Hall West, age 80, of Rome, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was born November 13, 1939, in Rome, daughter of the late Mabel Freeman Hall and W. Colquitt Hall who was the former Floyd County Manager. She had been a resident of Floyd County all of her life and loved her community very much. Mrs. West was also preceded in death by her husband, Larry Joe West in December of 2000 to whom she was married in 1960. She was an honor graduate from Rome High School in 1957. She was a former member of the Y-Gradale Sorority and former president of Rome Jaycettes (Jaycee Auxiliary). Upon graduation, Glenda was employed by the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce as a Receptionist and Secretary to the Business Division. For 25 years, she loved working with the public and community leaders, business events and affairs, organizing the annual Rome Christmas Parade and trips to New York and Washington, DC for Chamber meetings. In 1982, Glenda was employed by Smith, Shaw and Maddox Attorneys, where she continued working with the public and business leaders, enjoying this position until her retirement in December of 2006. An active member of West Rome United Methodist Church, Glenda had served on numerous Committees such as Alter Guild, Prayer Team, Communion Steward, etc. She especially loved Christian and Gospel music (Gaithers, etc). A family-oriented person, she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Josie West (with whom she lived); three precious grandchildren who called her Grandma "Taye", Tucker Patrick, Cameron Leanne and Tyler Joe West and family pets "Georgia and Charlie". She is also survived by her only sister, Ann Hall Stewart and her husband John; a nephew, Stephen Stewart and his wife Stephanie and their children Sophie and Sawyer, as well as numerous cousins. Other special people are church family members and friends from Rome High Graduating class of 1957 who kept in touch through the years. Funeral services will be held at West Rome United Methodist Church, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Mark McLendon, Mrs. Barbara Davis, and Rev. Les Connell officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church, Thursday, from 11 to 1. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to West Rome United Methodist Church, 1003 Shorter Avenue, Rome, Georgia 30165 or Ministries of Love, P.O. Box 1026, Rome, Georgia 30162. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
West, Glenda
Service information
Feb 6
Receiving Friends
Thursday, February 6, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
West Rome United Methodist Church
1003 Shorter Ave
Rome, GA 30165
Feb 6
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 6, 2020
1:00PM
West Rome United Methodist Church
1003 Shorter Ave
Rome, GA 30165
Feb 6
Burial
Thursday, February 6, 2020
12:00AM
Eastview Cemetery
725 Kingston Ave NE
Rome, GA 30161
