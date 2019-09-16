Berta Hurley Weber, age 102, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin M. Weber. Ms. Weber is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Glenda and Vern Free of Lawrenceville, GA; Grandchildren, Susan Baker, Whitney Grant, Shannon Huber, and Lynsey Free; Four Great Grandchildren, Bobby and Grace Baker and Reaqan and Brooke Grant. Berta found great joy in being a wonderful cook and loved preparing big Holiday meals for her family, and making special treats for her friends. She will always be remembered. A funeral will be conducted in the Chapel of Daniels Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A burial will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Daniels Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.