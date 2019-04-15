Wayne Anthony "Tony" Langston, age 79, of Cave Spring, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Langston was born on June 25, 1939, in Floyd County, Georgia, to the late George C. Langston and Henrietta McEver Langston. Mr. Langston retired from Coosa Bakery Company as a truck driver after 25 years of service. His CB handle was Wide Track. He received an award for 3,000,000 miles of safe driving. After retirement, he delivered for Ward's and Cline's Pharmacy.
He was a member and Past Master of the Masonic Mackey Lodge No. 120. He is also a member of First Baptist Church of Cave Spring.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, James C. Langston, George C. Langston, Robert G. Langston, William M. Langston; two sisters, Mary A. Blankenship and Nancy Tidwell.
Survivors include wife, Geraldine Harkins Langston; daughters, Judy Alane (Kevin) Middleton, of Rome, Teresa Lynn (Tod) Madderra, of Duluth; grandchildren, Kara C. Middleton and Kacie M. Middleton, both of Rome, Sean M. Madderra and Lane S. Madderra, both of Duluth; two sisters, Shirley Baker, of Cave Spring, and Betty Shaw, of Monroe, Ga.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesdaym April 17, 2019m at First Baptist Church of Cave Spring with Dr. Alan Hix officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Masonic graveside rights by Mackey Lodge No. 120. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Cave Spring, 4 Old Cedartown Road, Cave Spring, Ga., 30124.
Pallbearers include the following gentlemen: Sean Madderra, Lane Madderra, Kevin Middleton, Tod Madderra, Stephen Wacker, and Gaines Petty; honorary pallbearers: Kara Middleton, Kacie Middleton.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes to Mr. Langston.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.