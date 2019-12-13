Eric John Watson, age 56, of Rome passed away Wednesday December 11, 2019 in a local health care facility. Eric was born March 1, 1963, in Floyd County, a son of Shirley Quinn Elston and the late James Lowell Watson. He was a member of Garden Lakes Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Lee Elston, brother, Terry Watson. Survivors include his mother, Shirley Elston, Rome; aunts, uncles and host of cousins. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Sunday December 15, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Alan Fuller, Dr. Jimmy Gentry officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 P.m. on Sunday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
