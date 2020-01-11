Mrs. Linda Ellen Waters, age 73, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at a local hospital. Linda was born on September 23, 1946 and died on November 24, 2019. She is survived by her sister, Mimi (Oscar) Fallin; son, Michael (Judith) Crumbock; stepson, Christopher (Jennifer) Waters; nieces, Chris (Paul) Kelly, Lisa (Peter) Iberson, and Donna (Matthew) Lippman; and by a dozen grand nieces, grand nephews, and step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Bo" Waters. A native of Florida, Linda had lived in Rome for many years and was a member of St. Mary's Church. A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 3 until 4pm at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. A Biblical Wake service will follow at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Deacon Stuart Neslin officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in her memory to Heyman HospiceCare @ Floyd or to the Alzheimer's Association. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
