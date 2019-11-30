Mrs. Linda Ellen Waters, age 73, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at a local hospital. Linda was born on September 23, 1946 and died on November 24, 2019. She is survived by her sister Mimi (Oscar) Fallin; son Michael (Judith) Crumbock; stepson Christopher (Jennifer) Waters; nieces, Chris (Paul) Kelly; Lisa (Peter) Iberson; and Donna (Matthew) Lippman; and by a dozen grand nieces, grand nephews, and step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband James "Bo" Waters. A native of Florida, Linda had lived in Rome for many years and was a member of St. Mary's Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in her memory to Heyman HospiceCare @ Floyd or to the Alzheimer's Association. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes the announcement for the family.
