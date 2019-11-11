Mrs. Wanda Yvonne Braford Warner, age 61, of Douglasville, passed away, Friday, November 8, 2019. She was born October 25, 1958, in Rome, the daughter of the late Mr. Howard Bradford and the late Mrs. Francis Elizabeth Tidwell Bradford. Mrs. Warner was a homemaker, who loved to help in the schools. She had a heart for schools and helping children. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Mickey V. Bradford. She is survived by her husband, Alan Lance Warner of Douglasville; daughter, Hayley Warner of Athens; sons and daughter-in-law, Kelley and Eva Warner of Carrollton, Jamie Warner of Douglasville; three grandchildren, London, Scarlett, and Crimson; several nieces and nephews also survive. The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be conducted Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 11:00 AM from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica in charge of arrangements. 770-459-3694