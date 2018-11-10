Mrs. Wanda Sue Culpepper Ingram, age 79, of Rome, passed away Friday, November 9, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Ingram was born in Floyd County, GA on February 11, 1939, daughter of the late Archie Culpepper and the late Ona Cook Culpepper. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Allen Ingram in 2012, by a sister, Barbara Moore, and by a brother, Marvin Culpepper.
Prior to her retirement in 2001, she was employed as a Veteran's Representative with the Georgia Department of Labor, following over 28 years of employment with the State of Georgia. Upon her retirement, she was a volunteer at Floyd Medical Center for several years and she, with her husband, traveled across the United States and Canada.
Mrs. Ingram was a member of Grace Fellowship in Shannon.
Survivors include 2 daughters, Robin Holt (Thom), Cave Spring, and Melissa Pfitzer, Oak Island, NC; a son, Keith Ingram, Rome; 4 grandchildren, Jordan Holt (Kallie), Helena, AL, Ivy Holt Morris (Lance), Rome, Morgan Pfitzer, Savannah, and Ryland Hawksby, North Carolina; a sister, Montine Bohanon, Rome; nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 11 am until the service hour. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, 317 E. 1st Street, Rome, GA 30161.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 12, 2018, at 1 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Family and friends will share.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.