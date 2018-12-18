Mrs. Wanda Mae Franklin Roberson, age 68, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, December 18, 2018, in a local hospital.
Survivors include her husband, George Roberson; son, Tony Keener, Rome; daughters, Alicia Keener, Rome, and Tammy Penney, Rome; sisters, Camellia (Stan) Brown, Rome, Patsy (Charles) Kendrick, Rome, and Donna Franklin, Rome; grandchildren, Denver Penney, Devin Penney, Jacob Keener, Anslie West, Dawson West, Kayleigh Garrison; stepgrandson, Michael Roberson Jr., Rome; great grandchildren, Bella Pierce, Austin Roberson, Caitlin Roberson; great, great grandchild, Aceten Roberson; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 20, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Buddy Floyd officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes and view a DVD about Mrs. Roberson's life.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.