Mrs. Wanda Lou Green, age 68, of Silver Creek, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in a local health care facility.
Mrs. Green was born in Floyd County, Ga. on December 18, 1949, daughter of the late Clarence Curry and the late Allie Faye Williams Curry. She was a graduate of Pepperell High School. Prior to her retirement, she was an employee of AT&T where she began as an operator and prior to her retirement, she worked in the Sales Department. She was a member of the Bell-South Pioneers. Mrs. Green was married to Clayton Lee Green on June 7, 1968 and he preceded her in death on July 1, 2015.
Survivors include a brother-in-law, Wendell Green (Judy), Rome; a special cousin, Tommie Baldwin, Silver Creek; a special friend, Chris Brooks, Va.; several cousins also survive.
Graveside and interment services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Clifford Free will officiate.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m. At other hours, they may be contacted at their respective residences.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.