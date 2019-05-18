Walton Frederick "Fred" Talley, age 74, of Rome passed away Thursday May 16, 2019 in a local hospital. Fred was born July 21, 1944, in Gordon County. He was a son of the late Walton S. "Jett" Talley, and Mattie Ridley Talley. Fred was a long time Funeral Director. With his brother Marvin, he owned and operated Talley Brothers Funeral Home for many years. After Talley Brothers sold, he opened Fred Talley's Parkview Chapel on Shorter Avenue. Fred served as Floyd County Coroner from 1972-1996; he was president of the Georgia Coroner's Association in the early 1980's. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rome, Floyd Springs Masonic Lodge #167 F&AM. Fred was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was currently employed by Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home at the time of his passing. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Talley, Marvin Talley. Survivors include his wife, Diane Poole Talley, daughter, Allison Talley Holcomb, and 2 grandsons, Ridge Holcomb and Jesse Holcomb. Several nieces and nephews also survive. In keeping with Fred's wishes, he will be cremated followed by a private entombment to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Fred's grandsons' school athletic programs are requested, payable to: Coosa High School 12th Man Football Club/Cross Country Team, 4454 Alabama Hwy Rome, GA 30165 Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.