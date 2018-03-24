Walter Steve Reid
Walter Steve Reid was born November 5, 1946 in Rome, Ga. He passed away on March 21, 2018 in a hospital in Tampa, Fla.
He was the son of late Walter Arthur Reid and Imogene Alice Ledbetter. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson, Nicholas Allen Reid, granddaughter, Nikki Marie Reid, two brothers, Robert Allen Reid and David Ralph Reid.
Steve is survived by his son, Richard Steve (Betty Kay) Reid, two grandsons, Seven Ashton Reid, Richard Allen Reid. brothers, Larry Douglas Reid, Gary (Tammy) Oling, sister, Janis Marie Ingram, Steve had three cousins that grew up like sisters, Sheila Darn Baldwin, Linda Darn Burgess, and Donna Darn.
Steve's wishes were to be cremated and a private celebration will be held today in Tampa, Fla.
Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home make the announcement locally for the family.