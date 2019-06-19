Mr. Walter Lee "Moe" McConnell, age 79, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at a local hospital.
Mr. McConnell was born in Ardmore, Alabama, on December 9, 1939, son of the late Sam Wright McConnell and the late Bessie South McConnell. He was also preceded in death by a son, Dewey McConnell, by a grandson, Matthew Fowler, and by several brothers and sisters.
Mr. McConnell was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Prior to retirement, he worked for a number of years at Mohawk Industries.
He was a member of the Westside Worship Center and the Shannon Lodge No. 100 F. & A.M.
Survivors include his wife, Myra Shepherd McConnell, to whom he was married on August 25, 1973; three daughters, Donna Baird, Rome, Daphne McConnell, Ardmore, and Michelle McConnell, Ardmore; four sisters, Carrie McConnell, Ardmore, Robbie Hayes, Ardmore, Linda Faulk, Ardmore, and Faye Eakes, Huntsville, Ala.; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Billy Baird officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the American Legion Post No. 5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Friday from 12 noon until 1:45 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Friday at 1:30 p.m. and include Ivan Willerson, Jeff Willerson, William Fowler, Kameron Cliatt, Billy Baird, and Paul ManVanen.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.