Mr. Wally Clayton Cohely, age 63, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, January 6, 2019, at a local hospital.
Mr. Cohely was born in Borden Springs, Alabama, on February 23, 1955, son of the late Allen Emerson Cohely and the late Josephine Esther Piper Cohely.
Survivors include his wife, Marlene Bates Cohely; four children, Joshua Cohely, Benjamin Cohely, Amanda Cohely, and Rachel Carver; 11 grandchildren; one great granddaughter; five sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 5 until 8 p.m.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.