Dr. Ralph Wallin Jr., age 76, of Coosa, Ga., passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Redmond Regional Medical Center. Ralph was born on August 7, 1942, in Walker County, Ga., to the late Ralph Wallin Sr. and Doris Louise Smith Wallin. Ralph was a lifetime resident of Gordon County and Floyd County. Prior to his retirement, Ralph was an educator for Belwood Elementary School. He was also an area minister and was a member of The Rome Church of Christ. Ralph valued education, primarily from the Bible, but also in colleges and universities. He earned a Bachelor of Science from David Lipscomb College, Master of Education from West Georgia College, a Specialist in Education from West Georgia College, and a Doctorate in Education from Tennessee State University. Ralph is survived by his wife, Rebecca "Becky" L. Wallin, of Coosa, Ga.; four sons, Andrew Wallin, Steve (Tammy) Starling, Michael Wallin, and Matt (Ashlei) Wallin; three daughters, Pam (Randall) Childs, Kristy Starling, and Wendy (Kevin) Montgomery; fourteen grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, July 28, at 4 p.m. from the Rome Church of Christ with Minister Robby Eversole officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park with grandsons serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the funeral hour at 4 p.m. at the Rome Church of Christ. Ralph wanted to help pay off the church building where he attended, so in lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made in his name to the Rome Church of Christ. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home oversees the arrangements for Dr. Ralph Wallin Jr.