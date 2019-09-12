Ms. Barbara Jean Walden, age 78, of Rome, GA passed away at her residence on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Barbara was born on Aug. 21, 1941, daughter of the late James Cooley and the late Marguerite Roberts. She was a member of the Transfiguration Episcopal Church and was retired from Georgia Highlands College. Following her retirement, she became a world traveler and enjoyed visiting places like Greece, Spain, Italy, Germany, and France. Her passions were painting and making stained glass with her son. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Barbara was preceded in death by a son Dereck Walden. She is survived by her son Crawford Walden, Jr. and his wife Marsha; one grandson, Hunter Walden; three sisters: Mary (Frank) Smith, JR (Jim) Fincher, and Bebee Powers and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, with a reception following at Transfiguration Episcopal Church with The Rev. Linda Baker Pineo officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The American Heart Association or The Transfiguration Episcopal Church.