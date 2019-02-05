Mrs. W. Fay Gilmore McLeod, age 58, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at a local healthcare facility.
Mrs. McLeod was born on March 17, 1960, in Rome, Ga., to the late Albert Gilmore and the late Laura Mize Gilmore. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ard McLeod, and by a sister, Margie Collins.
Mrs. McLeod was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her three daughters, Patricia Albury (Roy), Rome, Ga.; Jennifer Black (William), Cleveland, Ga.; and Lisa Dillard, Elberton, Ga.; a son, Ashton Jones, Summerville, Ga.; three sisters, her twin, Kathy Gilmore Keiser (Kenneth), Summerville, Ga.; Ann Ramey, Rome, Ga.; and Wanda Fowler (Robert), Sale City, Ga.; a brother, Jim Gilmore (Martha), Piedmont, Ala.; several grandchildren, two great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., and may be contacted at their residences at other times.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Friday at 12:30 p.m. and include Ashton Jones, Roy Albury Jr., Kenneth Keiser, and Rob Floyd.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of arrangements.