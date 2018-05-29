Virginia Mae Moody Worth

Mrs. Virginia “Ginger” Moody Worth died peacefully on May 22, 2018 at her home after a short illness. She was 85. Born and raised in Calhoun, Ga. and also a past resident of Silver Creek, Ga., she resided for the past 14 years at Neshaminy Manor in Warrington, Pa.
Virginia was born in 1933 in Calhoun, Ga., youngest of three children of gospel and bluegrass composer-singer Mr. Charles Ernest Moody and Mrs. Fannie Brownlee Moody. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Lagrange (Ga.) College in 1954 and later with a Bachelor of Science education degree from Wayne State University, Detroit, Mich., in 1970. Music was always central to her work and life. She began her adult life serving in music ministry alongside her late husband, the Rev. Dr. Howard A. Worth, as he pastored churches in Toledo, Ohio, and Detroit, Mich. As a full-time Mom, she completed her teaching degree in Detroit and began a career teaching elementary school music but was cut short after a few years by the onset of multiple sclerosis. She and her family moved to Silver Creek, Ga., where she taught numerous piano students through private lessons. In retirement, she and her husband moved to Pleasant Hill, Tenn., where she continued to teach piano and enjoy music.
Despite the debilitating neurological effect of multiple sclerosis, which she had endured for more than 40 years, Ginger was a beacon of light and touched many people’s souls. Wheelchair bound for the last 20 years, she played piano at church services, participated in many social events, and was an avid writer of letters and correspondence to friends and family living both far and near. Her hallmark, never ceasing cheerful spirit and positive outlook will be remembered by many.
Predeceased in 1996 by her husband of 41 years, the Rev. Dr. Howard A. Worth, originally of Waterbury, Conn., and her brother, Charles Brownlee Moody (Eloise), of Houston, Texas, Virginia is survived by her sons, Thomas C. Worth (Beth), of Washington, D.C., James H. Worth (Mary), of Warrington, Pa., and her beloved sister, Frances Moody Jones (H.I.), of Silver Creek, Ga. In addition, she is survived by six grandchildren (Joshua, Rachel, Margarita, Carla, Emily, Sean) and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held July 14 at 11:00 a.m. at the Calhoun First United Methodist Church, 205 E. Line St., Calhoun, Ga. A luncheon will follow. Donations may be made in Virginia’s name to the Neshaminy Manor “Gardens at the Manor” program, 1660 Easton Road, Warrington, PA 18976.