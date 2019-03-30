Mrs. Virginia Litton Kirby, age 90, of Rome passed away Thursday March 28, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted living.
Mrs. Kirby was born February 26, 1929, Floyd County, a daughter of the late Ellis Litton, and Rosa Padgett Litton. She was a member of Second Avenue Baptist Church and formerly of South Broad Baptist Church. Mrs. Kirby started her nursing career at McCall Hospital when she was 15 years old, and worked for Dr. Robert Norton and Dr. Hobart Hortman for a number of years. She later went into pediatrics working as a nurse for Dr. James Matheny, Dr. Michelle Johnson and Dr. George Bosworth. Mrs. Kirby retired at the age of 72. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Cree Elliott Kirby, her mother and father and an infant sibling, Margaret Louise.
Survivors include her children, Vic (Barbara) Kirby, Rome; Karen (Danny) Brown, Marietta; grandsons, Brant (Amy) Brown, Kensington, MD; Kent (Holly) Brown, Marietta; Blake (Sommer) Kirby, Rome; Blaine (Ashley) Kirby, Trevor (Jeanie) Hubbard, Rome; Jason (Gigi) Hubbard, Cartersville; 18 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday April 1, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until the service hour on Monday, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 71921, Marietta, GA. 30007 or to the Alzheimer's Association of Atlanta 41 Perimeter Center East Suite 550, Atlanta Ga. 30346.
Mrs. Kirby family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Brookdale Senior Living Rome, and Assured Hospice, Cartersville.
Pallbearers include the following gentlemen, Blake Kirby, Blaine Kirby, Brant Brown, Kent Brown, Reese Kirby, Harrison Kirby, Jason Hubbard, and Trevor Hubbard.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes.
Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.