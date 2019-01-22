Virginia Leming Mills, age 92, of Rome, passed away Monday, January 21, 2019, at a local hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, January 25, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with the Rev. Max Tucker officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:30 p.m. on Friday, January 25, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.